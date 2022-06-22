SDEC wins top prize at first Digital Economy Awards

KUCHING (June 22): The Sarawak Digital Economy Corporation (SDEC) has won Gold for the Premier’s Digital Economy Award at the inaugural Digital Economy Awards (DEA) 2022.

It also won the Digital Technology Transformation Award, which recognises an organisation that has adapted itself to the current market focus by implementing and leveraging on digital technologies and capabilities to produce new digital business models that successfully transform the organisation to meet current and future community needs and market forces.

The Rural Water Supply Department (JBALB) Sarawak won the Silver in the Premier’s Digital Economy Award, as well as the Digital Government Award.

The latter recognises and acknowledges the most innovative and successful projects being implemented and developed in the fields of government digitisation.

Bronze for the Premier’s Digital Economy Award went to Pustaka Negeri Sarawak, which also won the Digital Inclusivity Award.

The latter recognises and acknowledges the organisation or individual that demonstrated a significant impact on the community on digital inclusivity and the outcome of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Other award winners were the Forest Department Sarawak — Research and Development and Commercialisation Award, and Neuon AI Sdn Bhd — Entrepreneurship and Start-Up Award.

Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg presented the awards last night.

In her welcoming remarks, Deputy State Secretary (Operations) and Idecs 2022 chairperson Datu Dr Sabariah Putit said DEA 2022’s objective was to find the best transformation strategy, sustainable model, holistic and inclusive framework, and implementation strategy to contribute to high impact outcomes for the Sarawak Digital Economy Development Blueprint 2018-2022.

In addition, it also aims to recognise, acknowledge, and to appreciate the contributions of many players and innovators, she said.

“This year, the Digital Economy Awards comprises five categories within the digitalisation transformation namely the Digital Technology Transformation Award, Research and Development and Commercialisation Award, Entrepreneurship and Start-Up Award, Digital Inclusivity Award, and the Digital Government Award.

“The award is specifically designed with common and specific criteria based on its category. Only one winner for each category, resulting in five winners in total,” she explained.

Sabariah said the winners have a chance to receive one of the special awards, which are the Premier’s Digital Economy Awards — gold (RM20,000), silver (RM15,000), and bronze (RM10,000).

“The winners from each category will be further assessed and evaluated based on their strong leadership, creativity and innovation of solutions, holistic and sustainable framework, creation and building of the ecosystem including skills and employability and high-impact outcomes,” she said.

This year, 94 participants competed for the awards.

“The submissions were from different categories of organisations such as public and private sectors, industry, universities, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), and as well as from individuals.

“From the overall number of participants, public sector and government-linked companies (GLCs) contributed 61 per cent of the total participants number. Meanwhile, 17 per cent of the total participants were from universities, 12 per cent from private sectors and industries, 6 per cent from entrepreneurs, and lastly, 4 per cent from NGOs and individuals,” she said.