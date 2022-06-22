SDNU assembly may consider scrapping elections for three top posts

KUCHING (June 22): A proposal is expected to be tabled at the next Sarawak Dayak National Union (SDNU) triennial general assembly (TGA) for the secretary-general, treasurer-general and information chief to be appointed by the president instead of via elections.

The proposed amendment to the union’s constitution would include the assistant office bearers of the three posts.

SDNU president Tan Sri William Mawan Ikom said the change would be in line with the system in most organisations.

“Persons holding those posts are the alter ego of the president. They are the president’s men.

“Therefore their posts should be via appointment by the president upon consultation with the union’s supreme executive council (SEC),” he said, when asked on possible amendments to the SDNU Constitution during its TGA later this year.

The Pakan assemblyman said the 64-year-old SDNU may be a social and cultural platform but its daily operations must be made smoother with minimal politicking especially, during its TGAs.

He said he was reminded of the days when the presidents and secretary-generals of certain political organisations were frequently at loggerheads simply because they had conflicting agendas.

Such clashes, he said, undermined the stability of an organisation’s leadership and would cause rifts among members.

He revealed that a special sub-committee for the review and amendment of the SDNU constitution has been set up and tasked to present their recommendations to the SEC at a meeting to be held just before the TGA.

Mawan said he also would like to see the legal processes of registration and dissolution of branches to end with the SEC and not the Registrar of Societies (RoS).

He said only the main body should be dealing directly with the RoS as SDNU did not wish to see the RoS overburdened with more work that include monitoring all SDNU individual branches.

“We need to follow the trend of time when amending our constitution but the general process of having committees for instances, on discipline, credential and election would always be there,” he said.

On queries by some ordinary members in regards to the venue of the TGA, Mawan said the SEC had decided that the TGA will be held in Sibu but it could be reverted to Kuching if circumstances warrant it.

“The TGA has been all the while been held in the state capital (Kuching), therefore what is another year?”

In the last TGA, Mawan was instrumental in ensuring that the number of posts in SDNU be increased to reflect its role as an umbrella body for all Dayak-based associations in Malaysia.

He had also urged younger members of the union to set up the youth wing and improve the image of the union.