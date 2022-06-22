Search and rescue operation launched for missing man in Bakun

BINTULU (June 22): A search and rescue operation has begun for a man reported missing and feared drowned in Ulu Naha Nyabong, Bakun.

The missing man was identified as Heli Nyalong, 36, from Block P, Uma Bakah, Sungai Asap, Belaga.

A statement from the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department operations centre said the Belaga fire station was informed about the incident around 3.15pm on Tuesday.

This was based on a missing person’s report lodged at the Belaga police station.

The location where the victim was reported missing is around a four-hour boat ride from Bakun jetty.

There is no telecommunications coverage at the location.

Others involved in the search and rescue operation are five policemen, three Civil Defence Force personnel, two personnel from the Sarawak Rivers Board, and 46 local villagers.