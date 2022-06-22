Sibu’s inaugural Swan Classic bodybuilding competition this Saturday

SIBU (June 22): More than 20 bodybuilders from the central region of Sarawak will flex their muscles at the inaugural Swan Classic 2022 Championship at the Malay Union Club (MUC) Hall on Saturday.

Organised by Parti Pesaka Bumiputra Bersatu Sarawak (PBB) Pelawan branch and assisted by Sibu Division Bodybuilding & Weightlifting Association (SDBWA), the championship is sanctioned by Sarawak Bodybuilders’ Association.

SDBWA secretary Martin Voon said the competition is divided into three categories – bodybuilding (open), physical and fitness.

The participants included aspiring bodybuilders from Mukah, Saratok, Bintulu, Meradong and host Sibu.

“It is opened only to bodybuilders who had never won any Mr Championship Sarawak, Mr Malaysia or any and other international championship,” he told a press conference Tuesday night.

Voon said the aim is to scout for potential bodybuilders to represent the central region for the Mr Sarawak tournament in Miri on July 2.

He was grateful that the bodybuilding competition could finally be staged after a hiatus of two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Bodybuilders in the central region are craving for action and eager to make an impact in the bodybuilding fraternity.

“I believe the bodybuilders will deliver their best performance and will go all out to impress the judges with their chisel and muscles.”

For those who have yet to register, Voon said walk-in registration is accepted at the competition venue on the day of the event.

Registration fee is RM30 per person and those who enter for two categories need to pay only RM50.

To register, go to https://forms.gle/BQwTjQkTK9WeoPjD7.

Alternatively, contact SDBWA President Chia Soon Cheong (0168861015), Voon, (0168895600) or Alfie Khan (0135787135) for registration.