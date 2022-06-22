Stern action awaits those found profiteering, Limbang traders warned

LAWAS (June 22): The traders in Limbang have been warned against profiteering; otherwise stern action could be taken against them under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011.

In stressing this, the Limbang officer of the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) Pulnama Tarah said quite a number of cases recorded by KPDNHEP Limbang this year to date were related to price-tagging and profiteering.

“They included two notices issued under Section 21 of the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011 to some local traders for increasing the prices of goods,” he said when met by reporters after attending a workshop on ‘Financial Literacy and Online Transaction for Consumers in Limbang’ at Sarawak Federation of Women’s Institute (PPWS) Limbang office yesterday.

Adding on, Pulnama said some KPDNHEP Limbang personnel had gone undercover to investigate sales of subsidised cooking oil via Facebook.

It is said that a Facebook user has been advertising the subsidised cooking oil, sold at RM13 for three packets.

“We went undercover and upon investigation, the RM13 included delivery charges,” he said.

In this regard, Pulnama called on local consumers to never support any sale of goods being tagged above the set control price.

“Do lodge complaint if there’s any cooking oil being sold more than the set control price, which is RM2.50 per packet of subsidised cooking oil.

“Eggs are also among the controlled items and stern action would be taken against traders who increase the price.”

Forty PPWS Limbang members took part in the workshop, aimed at giving them exposure to financial literacy and proper online transactions, making them aware of their rights as consumers, and also highlighting the key roles of the KPDNHEP in the local community.

PPWS Limbang/Lawas chairwoman Dayang Suridah Mohd Superi was also present.