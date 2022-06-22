S’wak PAC to visit dev project sites, check utilisation of public funds

KUCHING (June 22): The Sarawak Public Accounts Committee (PAC) will try to visit at least one development project site this year to check how public funds were utilised, said its chairman Razaili Gapor.

He explained that this proposal was discussed during the two-day 54th PAC Meeting which was held since yesterday (June 21) at the Sarawak State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Building.

“One of those ongoing projects that we plan to visit is the Bario Rice Industry Development Project,” he said in a statement.

Razaili, who is Beting Maro assemblyman, is the new Sarawak PAC chairman, having taken over effective February this year from Sadong Jaya assemblyman Aidel Lariwoo who is now Deputy Minister of Infrastructure and Port Development I.

Other members of the PAC are Batu Kitang assemblyman Lo Khere Chiang, Kabong assemblyman Mohd Chee Kadir, Batu Lintang assemblyman See Chee How, Pelagus assemblyman Wilson Nyabong, Serembu assemblyman Miro Simuh and Meluan assemblyman Rolland Duat.

Razaili in the statement congratulated them on their appointments as members of the PAC.

It was also announced the PAC new secretary is Pele Peter Tinggom, who is also DUN Secretary.

“The PAC members were also reminded of the importance of their responsibility to ensure public money is spent prudently and achieving the objectives set for expenditures or projects that have been approved by the state and federal governments,” he added.