Three-year-old boy dies after falling from 10th floor of condo

KUALA LUMPUR (June 22): A three-year-old boy died after he fell from the 10th floor of a condominium in Jalan Dutamas here, this evening.

The child’s body was found on the third floor of the condominium.

Sentul district police chief, ACP Beh Eng Lai said police had received a MERS999 call regarding the incident at 3.30pm.

“Preliminary information found that the victim fell from the 10th floor to the 3rd floor at a condominium here. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by a Kuala Lumpur Hospital (KLH) medical team,” he told Bernama.

According to Beh, the victim and his mother were in the living room before the victim ran to the toilet and climbed into the bathtub before climbing up a wall in the toilet.

“We believe the victim opened the toilet window before passing through it and fell on the firefighting route on the third floor,” he said.

The 32 year-old mother of the victim then went down to inform the management of the incident.

Beh said the police were conducting a further investigation regarding the incident. – Bernama