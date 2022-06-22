UMS gazettes 62 acres of land as forest reserve

KOTA KINABALU (June 22): Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) is gazetting 62 acres of its campus land as forest reserve for forest research and education development.

UMS Vice Chancellor Professor Datuk Dr Taufiq Yap Yun Hin said that the forest reserve known as SFERA@UMS, will also be used for tree planting to support the Greening of Malaysia programme through its 100 million trees planting campaign between 2021-2025.

“Aside from the national aspiration to maintain 50 percent of the forest areas, UMS is also proud to gazette part of its forested land in UMS to the Tropical Forestry Faculty (FTP), especially for sustainable forest research in the field of forestry science.

“This step is to emulate other developed countries such as Germany and Japan which have long developed special areas for university forest for the purpose,” he said this during the UMS International Forestry Day at SFERA@UMS on Wednesday.

He hoped that the gazetting of the forest area will propel the forestry study at UMS globally.

In conjunction with the celebration, more than 200 trees consisting of the Pulai, Selangan Batu, Seraya, Urat Mata and Kapur trees were planted at UMS to achieve the target of 200,000 trees by 2025.

This year, UMS is targeting for each of its employees to plant two trees around the campus and other suitable areas including at areas where UMS is collaborating with strategic partners.

The event on Wednesday also witnessed the signing of the letter of intent between FTP and Forest Solutions Malaysia Sdn Bhd.

FTP was represented by its dean, Professor Madya Dr Normah Awang Besar @ Raffie whiel Forest Solutions Malaysia Sdn Bhd was represented by its director, Guy Thornton.

The LoI consists of the aspiration of both parties to implement proactive forestry activities in the future.

At the same time, a book entitled “Forestry Camp; Guide and Practical” was also launched and the authors are Dr Affendy Hassan, Professor Madya Dr Andy Russel Mojiol, Dr Walter Lintangan and Wilter Malandi. They are serving as FPT lecturers.