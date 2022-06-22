Van destroyed in fire in Kuching

KUCHING (June 22): A parked van was totally destroyed after it caught on fire in front of a house at Jalan Gold Jade around 3pm today.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said a distress call was received around 3.13pm, and a team from the Batu Lintang station was dispatched to the scene.

When they arrived at the scene, fire had already totally engulfed the van.

Within seconds upon arrival, firefighters began to extinguish the fire with water from their fire engine.

The fire was fully extinguished at 3.52pm.

No injuries were reported from the incident and the cause of the fire was being investigated.