137 new Covid-19 cases in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (June 23): Sabah recorded 137 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, with the city and Penampang contributed the highest number of infections in the past 24 hours.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said Kota Kinabalu recorded 61 cases while Penampang 42.

“Most districts in Sabah are recording decreasing numbers, however, high cases in Kota Kinabalu and Penampang contributed to the higher number in Sabah on June 23,” he said.

Masidi added that 16 districts reported zero cases, compared to nine districts the previous day.

A total of 136 out of 137 cases on Thursday are in Category 1 and 2, and one in Category 4.