Citizenship woes mean 6A’s SPM scorer may be unable to further studies

LAWAS (June 23): Nicole Marsia Mohamad Peri scored an impressive 6A’s for Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) 2021.

While her friends and peers are now busy with applications to local universities, the former SMK Seri Patiambun, Limbang student is unable to make plans to further her education.

This is because her citizenship application is still pending with the National Registration Department (JPN).

“As a parent, I am deeply concerned and saddened whenever I think of her future. Our daughter has just obtained 6A’s in the SPM and was eager to pursue her studies in the tourism sector, but could not apply because of her citizenship,” her father Mohamad Peri Lasong said in an interview today.

He said he has tried all means to change Nicole’s status from non-citizen to Malaysian, but until today there has been no reply from the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Mohamad Peri said he contacted JPN Kuching yesterday regarding Nicole’s application.

“JPN Kuching informed me that the request to change the status had been completed and now it’s awaiting a decision from the Ministry of Home Affairs (KDN) in Putrajaya on her citizenship.

“I also asked JPN in Kuching as to why it takes so long to change the status. They told me that KDN has to carry out an investigation first,” he said.

He pointed out that he has been attempting to change Nicole’s citizenship since 2019.

KDN Putrajaya had even agreed to his request to amend Nicole’s birth certificate to include his name.

“The birth certificate, which was issued in 2004, listed my daughter as a non-citizen, even though my wife and I had a marriage certificate according to the Lun Bawang custom,” he explained.

Mohamad Peri, a Lun Bawang, married his Filipino wife in 2003 and registered their marriage under Lun Bawang customs before he converted to Islam.

Last year, the couple received a new birth certificate for Nicole but it still listed her as a non-citizen.

“We had submitted all the documents as requested by KDN in Putrajaya last year, however, until today, there has yet to be any reply from them,” said Mohamad Peri.

He pointed out Nicole will turn 18 in August.

He appealed to the state government and elected representatives to help expedite Nicole’s application so that she can pursue her tertiary education.

“We also appeal to the Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Minister Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah to assist our daughter,” he added.