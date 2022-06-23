Dr Rundi tells farmers to change perception on agro industry

MUKAH (June 23): Farmers must change their mindset and perception on the agriculture industry, says Minister for Modernisation of Agriculture and Regional Development Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi.

He said agriculture was closely linked to the food industry, which could be very profitable.

“We have to change our thinking and mindset, agriculture can generate income and profit,” he said during a meeting with sago and pineapple smallholders in Dalat yesterday.

Dr Rundi said agriculture was not uncommon to most people in the state but it was only practised traditionally and for daily use.

However, such methods could no longer be used to meet the needs of a larger market, he pointed out.

“Agriculture needs changes in all aspects such as technology for large scale cultivation. The industry should also be approached with an awareness that agriculture is an industry that can bring huge profit,” he said.

He said it has been proven in more developed countries that their success also depended on the agriculture sector.

Minister for Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah and Craun Research Sdn Bhd chief executive officer Zaidell Husaini were also present at the meeting.