Fatimah: Sago planters must use new methods to produce better yields

MUKAH (June 23): Sago smallholders need new methods to get better yields, says Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

The Minister for Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development said the government could help by providing them with basic facilities such as roads, drainage system, electricity and water supplies.

“To get better yields, sago planters should also use new and better methods and of course better facilities,” she said during a meeting with sago and pineapple smallholders in Dalat yesterday.

Fatimah, who is Dalat assemblywoman, believed that farmers, especially pineapple and sago growers in Dalat, really wanted to see their crops yield good harvests.

She said both crops had been cultivated for a long time in Dalat.

“Sago for example is likened to a bank for farmers to save for rainy days. Sago trees are cut down and sold to meet those needs, such as for the children to further their education or for marriage purposes.

“These farmers are actually facing competition from oil palm, but they are still planting them (sago),” she said.

Fatimah said there were six sago flour factories in Dalat – proof that the crop had great potential.

In terms of environmental sustainability, she said that biogas produced from sago wastes had the potential to be developed as a new economic source.

“Craun Research has studied the matter but it has not been commercialised yet,” she said.

Minister for Modernisation of Agriculture and Regional Development Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom and Craun Research Sdn Bhd chief executive officer Zaidell Husaini were also present at the function.