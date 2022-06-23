JKR Miri: Coastal road from Kg Bakam to Sepupuk junction to be upgraded

MIRI (June 23): The coastal road from Kampung Bakam at Lambir area to Sepupuk junction in Niah will be upgraded to improve the safety features along the stretch.

Public Works Department (JKR) Miri Division engineer Chong Chi Fam said this at a briefing on the proposed upgrading works along the coastal road yesterday.

The briefing was held in conjunction with the site visit by Deputy Minister for Infrastructure and Ports Development I Aidel Lariwoo.

Also attending the briefing were Deputy Minister of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development II Dr Ripin Lamat, Deputy Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Development I Datuk Rosey Yunus and Sibuti MP Lukanisman Awang Sauni.

The coastal road, approximately 20km long, has been identified to have narrow road shoulders on both sides with average width of only 1.5 metres, which raised safety concerns as it may not provide sufficient space for vehicles to stop during emergencies.

The road shoulders will be widened from 1.5 metres to a minimum of 2.5 metres on both sides to comply with JKR R3 standard.

The undulating sections of the road will also be improved to enhance capacity and safety at junctions will be improved by providing traffic signal system and constructing acceleration and deceleration lanes.