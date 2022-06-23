KK and Acapulco proposed as sister cities

KOTA KINABALU (June 23): Mexico Ambassador to Malaysia, Edmundo Font, proposed the possibility of making Kota Kinabalu and Acapulco sister cities that will help build up trade relations between Sabah and Mexico.

Both cities are similar in terms of landscapes, hence the idea was worth exploring, he said when meeting Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor at Menara Kinabalu near here on Thursday.

A seaport city located at the Pacific coast of Mexico, Acapulco is one of Mexico’s oldest coastal tourist destinations.

Font who was making his first visit to a state in Malaysia since appointed as his country’s envoy in November last year, said he came to see Sabah’s business and trade potential with Mexico.

The Chief Minister told Font that Sabah welcome investors including from Mexico to come and set up businesses.

Currently, Mexico is Malaysia’s second largest Latin American trading partner after Brazil with a total trade of RM5.95 billion in 2021.

Malaysia’s total exports of mainly palm oil and palm oil-based agriculture products as well as natural rubber to Mexico in 2021 was RM5.03 billion.

Total imports in the same period were RM920 million comprising electrical and electronic products, metalliferous ores, and metal scrap.

Font also informed Hajiji that a Mexican scientist, Dr Milena Salgado Lynn has been contributing to studies at the Danau Girang Field Centre and the Wildlife Health, Genetic and Forensic Laboratory at the Sabah Wildlife Department.

State Secretary Datuk Seri Panglima Sr Safar Untong. Sabah Economic Planning Unit Director, Jasmine Teo and Invest Sabah CEO, Datuk Madiyem Layapan were also present.