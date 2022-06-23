Man’s body found floating near Sarikei express boat terminal

SARIKEI (June 23): The body of an unidentified man was found floating in Sungai Rajang near Express Boat Terminal 2 here yesterday afternoon.

Sarikei Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) chief Mahmudin Narudin said the body was spotted by residents of a nearby village, who informed Sarawak Rivers Board (LSS) staff stationed at the terminal.

“We received a call from a staff member of LSS informing of the discovery at 2.47pm and immediately rushed a team of men to the scene,” he said.

Firefighters then contacted the police to retrieve the body, Mahmudin said.

“It is a body of a man but yet to be identified as there was no identification document found on it,” he added.

A police team at the scene later brought the body to Sarikei Hospital for a post-mortem.