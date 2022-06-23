Mawan, Dr Jerip among 14 elected PBB supreme council members

KUCHING (June 23): Pakan assemblyman Tan Sri William Mawan Ikom and Mambong assemblyman Datuk Dr Jerip Susil have been elected as supreme council members of Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB).

They were among 14 from PBB’s Pesaka wing elected unopposed to the supreme council during the just concluded PBB Convention (triennial general meeting) at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) last weekend.

Mawan and Dr Jerip contested as PBB candidates for the first time in last year’s state election, and won their respective seats for Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS).

Mawan, who reportedly joined PBB in 2016, was previously the president of the then Sarawak Progressive Democratic Party (SPDP) and Parti Tenaga Rakyat Sarawak (Teras).

Dr Jerip was accepted into PBB in 2019, after quitting Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) where he was the deputy president.

Eight of the other 12 supreme council members from the Pesaka wing, which is for Dayak members, are also elected people’s representatives.

They are Lawas MP Dato Henry Sum Agong, Betong MP Datuk Robert Lawson Chuat, Bukit Goram assemblyman Jefferson Jamit Unyat, Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau, Tebedu assemblyman Dr Simon Sinang Bada, Bukit Semuja assemblyman John Ilus, and Katibas assemblyman Lidam Assan.

The remaining posts from the Pesaka wing were filled by Dato Robert Laing Anyie, Daniel Jubang Kanyan, Mikai Mandau, Luyoh Akah, and Ugak Sanggau.

The 16 supreme council posts for the Bumiputera wing (Malay/Melanau) saw 11 won by elected representatives.

The 11 are Dr Hazland Abang Hipni (Demak Laut), Mohammad Razi Sitam (Saribas), Datuk Abdullah Saidol (Semop), Aidel Lariwoo (Sadong Jaya), Fazzrudin Abdul Rahman (Tupong), Safiee Ahmad (Daro), Razaili Gapor (Beting Maro), Awla Dris (Simunjan), Dato Dr Juanda Jaya (Jemoreng), Mohamad Duri (Kalaka), and Tanjong Manis MP Yusuf Abdul Wahab.

Also filling the supreme council posts for the Bumiputera wing were Awangku Jinal Abedin Pengiran Jawa, Dato Haidar Khan Asghar Khan, Mohammed Kamaluddin Mohamad Effendie, Mohamad Sardon Zainal, and Syed Hamzah Wan Hamid Edruce.

The PBB Convention saw no contests for the top posts in the party from president to vice presidents, with Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg continuing for another term as president of PBB, which is the backbone of GPS.

Deputy premiers Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah and Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan were also returned unopposed as the party’s deputy presidents.

Senior Works Minister Dato Sri Fadillah Yusof was retained as one of the senior vice presidents, while the other post was taken by Minister of Modernisation of Agriculture and Regional Development Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom, in place of Datuk Amar Michael Manyin Jawong, who has retired from active politics.

The party’s nine vice-president posts were filled by Datuk Julaihi Narawi, Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, Datuk Roland Sagah, Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi, Dr Annuar Rapaee, Dato Gerald Rentap Jabu, Dato Gerawat Gala, Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah, and Miro Simuh.

Fatimah is vice president by virtue of being re-elected as PBB Women’s chief, while Miro is the new PBB Youth chief replacing Rentap.

Miro, who shared the list with the media yesterday, said it is the correct one for all elected posts during the PBB Triennial General Meeting from June 17-19.

“This list is to ease the confusion about the previous list circulated earlier. The list is only for elected posts. The appointed posts normally will be decided during the first meeting of all wings,” he said.

He also shared the lists of exco for both Youth and Women’s wings in PBB, where Machan assemblyman Allan Siden Gramong and Sibuti MP Lukanisman Awang Sauni are the two new deputy chiefs in the Youth wing.

Tellian assemblyman Royston Valentine is among the vice-chiefs together with Malcolm Layang Jimbun and Anderson Kalang Lah.

Michael Bel Ben, Alexious Bethrol Stephen, Albert Andrew, Denvy Mel, Wilson Ahon, Murphy Nyegang Nelson Mujah, Nicholas Bawin Burong, Aaron Rachel Paulus, Stephen Augustine Lateng, Steve Lius, Veriland Godon Gagat, and Judson Jarrau are exco members from Pesaka.

For the Bumiputera wing, the youth exco members are Mohd Nazrul Hisyam Tengah, Syed Wan Asnawi. Sebli Morsidi, Shahrul Iman Mohd Naroden, Mohamad Shafizan Kepli, Kasdi Pandi, Afiq Hizami Julaihi, Muhammad Fadilah Ali Seman, Mohd Faizal Jamiludin, Abang Hisham Abang Hashim, Lyokarto Sikong, Abdul Halik Jafar, and Rizal Talip.

For the Women’s wing, Datin Sri Angelina Ujang and Batang Lupar MP Dato Sri Rohani Abdul Karim are the deputy chiefs, while Batang Sadong MP Dato Sri Nancy Shukri is one of the vice-chiefs along with Umang Nangku Jabu and Samariang assemblywoman Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali.

The exco members from the Pesaka wing are Jenny Bangga, Elizabeth Nail Wen, Carolynne Dayang Jawa, Candida Entri, Yvoone Nillie Intily, Carrie Anne John David, Mindy Maida John, Dr Christie Augustine Kiek, Kesean Nenna Sandah, Roszuina Labet, Margaret @ Uding Nawan Lawai, Suti Saran, and Lilla Raja.

Dora Abdul Rahman, Hasanah Majais, Misiah Abu Seman, Noriha Ali, Dayang Nora Awg Sabudin, Mujallipah Mohd Anis, Rokiah Mohamad Jahar, Hadijah Sheikh Kassim, Dayang Rajamah Abang Adeng, Dayangku Norli Awangku Terjudin, Mahani Sahari, and Anita Mohammed are the Bumiputera exco members.

The appointed posts for the Youth and Women’s wings have yet to be decided and announced.

According to press reports, Abang Johari announced during the PBB Convention that both Kapit MP Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi and Satok assemblyman Dato Ibrahim Baki have been re-appointed as party secretary-general and deputy secretary-general respectively.