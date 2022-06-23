OGSE vendors have opportunity to take part in new, future-ready businesses

KUCHING (June 23): The 10-year Sarawak Gas Roadmap will pave the way for more opportunities for vendors of Oil & Gas Services and Equipment (OGSE) to participate in new, future-ready businesses, says Malaysia Petroleum Resources Corporation (MPRC) president and chief executive officer Mohd Yazid Ja’afar.

“In line with the sustainability agenda, we are optimistic on the 10-year Sarawak Gas Roadmap, which will not only increase the use of cleaner fossil fuels in line with the energy transition, but also pave the way for more opportunities for OGSE vendors to participate in new, future-ready businesses.

“I understand this is also aligned with the state’s Post-Covid 19 Development Strategy 2030, which has identified renewable energy as a main driver of growth towards Sarawak’s transformation into a high income, developed economy by 2030,” he said, adding that it would also make Sarawak a key component in Malaysia’s aspirations to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Yazid was speaking at the two-day inaugural Sarawak Oil & Gas Services and Equipment (OGSE) Roadshow 2022, which was officiated by Deputy Minister of Energy and Environmental Sustainability Dr Hazland Abang Hipni.

On the OGSE Roadshow, Yazid said it is being held around the country, to raise awareness on the National OGSE Industry Blueprint (OGSE Blueprint) 2021-2030 that was launched in April last year.

Among some of the initiatives under the Blueprint include the OGSE Development Grant, which provides funding assistance to promote technology adoption among OGSE companies, he said.

“To date, we have approved 30 companies, of which five with a total approved grant of RM1.3 million, that have branches in Sarawak.

“We are also working with Social Security Organisation (Socso) Sarawak to promote the Skills in Oil & Gas (SOGA) programme, which provides technical training for Malaysian downstream oil and gas industry manpower to obtain mandatory certification in relevant competencies and skills. This endeavour is expected to provide OGSE workers in Sarawak an opportunity to upskill in line with the industry’s manpower requirements,” he said.

MPRC, established in 2011, is an agency under the supervision of the Economic Planning Unit (EPU) in the Prime Minister’s Department, tasked with advancing Malaysia’s OGSE sector.

The OGSE Blueprint was introduced to develop a robust, resilient and globally competitive Malaysian OGSE sector which hopefully contributes to the nation’s continued and sustainable socioeconomic growth.

Deputy director of Economic Planning Unit (energy division) in the Prime Minister’s Department Fauzi Mustafa, and principal assistant director of Economic Planning Unit in the Premier’s Department Dr Kho Lip Khoon were also present.