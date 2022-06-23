Sarawak Delta recognised as country’s sixth national geopark

KUCHING (June 23): The Sarawak Delta, measuring 3,112 square km, has been registered under the National Geopark Development programme as the country’s sixth national geopark.

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan said in a press statement today that the decision was made during a working committee meeting on national geoparks on June 20.

He said the Sarawak Delta is rich in unique landscapes, including 28 rock geosites, 12 diverse biological geosites, and 14 cultural geosites.

“Out of the 28 rock geosites, 12 are of international status, followed by eight of national standing, and another eight local,” he said.

Visitors to the geopark would be able to see earth formations based on elements ranging from carbon to resin, he said.

The Sarawak Delta is also rich in biodiversity with Bornean endemic species such as the orang-utan, proboscis monkey, and fairy rock geckos, he added.

Takiyuddin said the Sarawak Delta is rich in cultural heritage involving building art, musical equipment, weapons, and multi-ethnic food.

This other geoparks are Kinta Valley Geopark and Lenggong Geopark in Perak; Jerai National Geopark in Kedah; Kinabalu National Geopark in Sabah; and Labuan National Geopark.

“This recognition is another national achievement, especially that of state government and local authorities in their efforts in natural resources conservation and preservation,” said Takiyuddin.

The management of geoparks is in line with the objectives of the National Development Agenda 2030 and aims of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Takiyuddin added national geopark development could be effectively implemented if locals get more involved in geopark development programmes and activities.