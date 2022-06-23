Sarawak Sukma shooter Stephanie dies at 19

KUCHING (June 23): The Sarawak shooting community is saddened by the loss of Sukma shooter Stephanie Sim Shu Ming who passed away on Tuesday evening.

Stephanie, 19, suffered a stroke last Thursday and went into a coma, and was hospitalised at the Sarawak General Hospital.

She will be buried at Nirvana Memorial Park in Bau tomorrow (June 24) morning.

Her last training with the Sarawak Sukma shooting squad was on June 11.

She had been entered for the Women’s 10m Air Pistol individual, team and mixed team as well as Women’s 25m Pistol individual and mixed team for the 20th Sukma.

Her older sister Selina Sim Shu Siang is also a member of the Sukma squad where she will be competing in the Rifle events.

At Sukma Perak in 2018, Stephanie won the bronze medals in the Women’s 10m Air Pistol team and Women’s 25m Pistol team events.

“The shooting team and Sarawak have lost a gem in our midst. Stephanie was our air pistol athlete who represented Sarawak at Sukma Perak in 2018 and won two bronze medals.

“She was a dedicated, disciplined athlete and most importantly, a good team player,” said Ministry of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Deputy Minister Dato Gerald Rentap Jabu.

“On behalf of the ministry and the Sarawak State Sports Council, we extend our deepest sympathy and condolence to her family on their loss.

“I pray that her soul will rest in peace and her contribution in sports will always be etched in our history books,” added Gerald.

Meanwhile, the Shooting Association of Sarawak (SAS) also expressed their sadness on the sudden demise of Stephanie.

“She was a talented shooter in the pistol discipline and is one of the medal prospects for Sukma Kuala Lumpur Special Edition that will be held this September.

“A very dedicated athlete who also excelled in her studies, Stephanie had enrolled in Tienjin University, China and was attending online classes and attending physical classes in September after Sukma,” said SAS secretary Keith Kong when contacted.

“The association as well as the Sarawak Shooting team are very sad and will miss her tremendously.

“We will never forget her and her contributions to the state and sport, May she rest in peace,” said Kong who was with Gerald, Sarawak Sports Corporation chief executive officer Morshidi Fredrick and SAS treasurer Neil Parker when they paid their last respects to Stephanie yesterday.

According to state head coach Karen Leong Wai Si, Stephanie was well liked by her teammates in the Sarawak Sukma shooting squad.

“She was a very dedicated, disciplined and talented shooter. Always cheerful and friendly to all, she is very helpful as a team member,” she said.