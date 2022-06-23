SFC, Customs foil attempt to smuggle in African sulcata tortoises

MIRI (June 23): A Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC) enforcement team and the Customs Department foiled an attempt to smuggle in seven African sulcata tortoises here yesterday (Wednesday).

A statement posted on the SFC Facebook page said the enforcement team made the seizure following information from the Customs Department.

“The tortoises are believed to have been brought into Miri without any valid import and export documents.

“A police report was lodged on the seizure of all seven tortoises, which were then taken to the SFC Miri regional office for further investigation,” said SFC.

SFC thanked the Customs Department for channeling information to combat wildlife trafficking.

Those who have information on the capture, hunting, or trading of protected or fully protected wildlife can call SFC’s hotlines on 019-8859996 (Kuching), 019-8883561 (Sibu), 019-8332737 (Bintulu), or 019-8290994 (Miri).