STIDC to promote engineered wood in state’s housing, building sector

KUCHING (June 23): Sarawak Timber Industry Development Corporation (STIDC) will soon be promoting the use of engineered wood in the state’s housing and building construction sector following a collaboration with Woodsfield Glulam Manufacturing Sdn Bhd and Australia’s Tilling Timber Pty Ltd.

According to a press statement, STIDC signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the two companies in Melbourne, Australia yesterday which will see a feasibility study to be conducted for a joint venture investment to develop an engineered wood plant in Sarawak by utilising timber from planted forests.

The MoU is a manifestation of the state’s commitment to implement its transformation plan to promote high value-added products from planted forest materials. It is also in line with the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030 which aims to generate economic prosperity, social inclusivity and environmental sustainability.

Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan was present to witness the signing ceremony which saw STIDC general manager Datu Hashim Bojet signing on behalf of the corporation while Woodsfield Glulam Manufacturing and Tilling Timber were represented by their respective managing directors Eddie Ling Lee Tee and Glenn Tilling.

Deputy Minister of International Trade and Investment Datuk Malcolm Mussen Lamoh, Sarawak Economic Planning Unit director Datu Abdullah Zaidel, acting permanent secretary of the Ministry of International Trade and Investment acting Dzulkornain Masron, Malaysian High Commissioner to Australia Dato Roslan Abdul Rahman, and Consul General of Malaysia to Melbourne Mazita Marzuki were also present.

The proposed project will attract an investment of about RM120 million and it is projected to generate an annual earnings of RM78 million.

The collaboration and investment of this project is also in line with Sarawak’s aspiration to promote green development, environmental sustainability and carbon storage.

STIDC’s role in the project will be to facilitate the proposed investment and material requirements whereas Tilling Timber will be responsible for developing and securing the market of engineered wood products.

Woodsfield Glulam Manufacturing will be responsible for transferring technology on engineered wood manufacturing based on their commercial production experiences.

Following the signing of the MoU, the Sarawak delegation later visited the Tilling Timber factory.