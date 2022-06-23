Technician fined for assaulting cop with beer can in Kuching

KUCHING (June 23): A technician was fined RM2,000 in default one month in jail for voluntarily causing hurt by striking a policeman with a can of beer.

Magistrate Zubaidah Sharkawi convicted Abdul Karim Abdullah, 32, on his own guilty plea to the charge framed under Section 323 of the Penal Code, which provides for a jail term of up to one year, or a maximum fine of RM2,000, or both on conviction.

Based on the charge, Abdul Karim committed the offence against the 37-year-old policeman at Santubong police station at around 6pm on June 19, 2022.

Based on the facts of the case, the accused behaved aggressively and attacked the victim by hitting his left cheek with a can of beer.

The policeman, who is the complainant in the case, was on patrol duty at the time and had received instructions to take Abdul Karim to the police station.

It was revealed that Abdul Karim was brought to the police station for documentation purposes, for causing a disturbance outside the Rainforest World Music Festival 2022 grounds.

As soon as the complainant and Abdul Karim arrived at the police station, the accused abruptly exited the police car and attacked the policeman.

It was understood he was intoxicated at the time of the offence.

Inspector Nur Syafiqa Nyaie Ilin prosecuted the case while Abdul Karim was unrepresented.