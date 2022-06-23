‘Top Gun’ crosses RM26 mil box office mark to become biggest Tom Cruise film in M’sia

KUALA LUMPUR (June 23): Aviation action-drama sequel movie Top Gun: Maverick has crossed the RM26 million box office mark in Malaysia to become the biggest Tom Cruise film here.

United International Pictures Malaysia said in a statement that the film has beat the actor’s Mission Impossible: Fallout and Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation films that collected RM25.9 million and 23.6 million respectively.

Since its release on May 27, Top Gun: Maverick has grossed over US$900 million (RM3.96 billion) globally, becoming Cruise’s biggest movie to date.

The sequel has also seen strong repeat viewings on special formats such as IMAX, 4DX and Screen X that allow moviegoers to enjoy an immersive experience of the film.

Maverick picks up the story of now-greying US Navy test pilot Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Cruise) as he trains young aviators for a mission to attack a nuclear facility in a rogue state.

The Paramount/Skydance film was delayed by two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic but has seen an incredible box office collection across the world since its release date in late May. – Malay Mail