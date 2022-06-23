Thursday, June 23
Borneo Post Online
You are at:»»»‘Top Gun’ crosses RM26 mil box office mark to become biggest Tom Cruise film in M’sia

‘Top Gun’ crosses RM26 mil box office mark to become biggest Tom Cruise film in M’sia

0
Posted on Nation, Entertainment

Top Gun: Maverick has crossed the RM26 million box office mark in Malaysia. — Photo courtesy of United International Pictures Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR (June 23): Aviation action-drama sequel movie Top Gun: Maverick has crossed the RM26 million box office mark in Malaysia to become the biggest Tom Cruise film here.

United International Pictures Malaysia said in a statement that the film has beat the actor’s Mission Impossible: Fallout and Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation films that collected RM25.9 million and 23.6 million respectively.

Since its release on May 27, Top Gun: Maverick has grossed over US$900 million (RM3.96 billion) globally, becoming Cruise’s biggest movie to date.

The sequel has also seen strong repeat viewings on special formats such as IMAX, 4DX and Screen X that allow moviegoers to enjoy an immersive experience of the film.

Maverick picks up the story of now-greying US Navy test pilot Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Cruise) as he trains young aviators for a mission to attack a nuclear facility in a rogue state.

The Paramount/Skydance film was delayed by two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic but has seen an incredible box office collection across the world since its release date in late May. – Malay Mail

Recommended Posts