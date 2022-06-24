Awg Tengah: Sarawak targets economic prosperity, social inclusivity for all

BINTULU (June 24): Sarawak aspires to be a thriving society by 2030 where everyone enjoys economic prosperity, social inclusivity and sustainable environment driven by data and innovation, Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan said.

This was conveyed by Awang Tengah to Western Australia’s Minister for Finance; Aboriginal Affairs; Racing and Gaming; Citizenship and Multicultural Interests, Dr Tony Buti, during a courtesy call on the latter in Perth yesterday.

“This is an important plan that charts the way forward for Sarawak, focusing on six economic sectors, namely manufacturing, commercial agriculture, tourism, forestry, mining and services,” he said.

Awang Tengah, who is International Trade and Investment Minister, also conveyed that more opportunities could be charted between Sarawak and Australia, in view that both are rich in natural resources.

Among those in the Sarawak delegation accompanying Awang Tengah were International Trade and Investment Deputy Minister Datuk Malcolm Mussen Lamoh, Economic Planning Unit director Datu Abdullah Zaidel, and International Trade and Investment Ministry acting permanent secretary Dzulkornain Masron.