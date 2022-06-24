DCCI helps Saratok longhouse folk to initiate homestay programmes

KUCHING (June 24): The Dayak Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) recently reached out to the Iban community in Saratok to help them participate in the homestay tourism sector.

DCCI deputy president Kilat Beriak said longhouse homestay tourism in Saratok is poised to be a lucrative business.

“It is most opportune for the Ibans, especially in Saratok, to develop their colourful traditions, customs, and culture as tourism products under their longhouse homestay programme.

“Historical sites and their traditional games, the ‘renong’, ‘timang’, ‘pantun’, ‘dungai’, and dances could all be developed and adapted for their homestay tourism programme. Even mock ceremonies of ‘melah pinang’, ‘besapat’, and ‘belian’ among others could be organised and capitalised upon as tourism products,” he said.

He added Saratok is also blessed with abundant natural attractions such as pristine forest, mountains, rivers, rapids, and waterfalls which are available to be developed as ecotourism products under the longhouse homestay programme.

Over 30 participants benefited from DCCI’s first homestay training programme for the year, which was conducted by Asean master trainer Dr Florince Christy.

“With the opening of borders after the Covid-19 pandemic, global tourism is expected to blossom soon,” Kilat said.

He said the series of homestay training programmes are funded by the Sarawak government through its Business Empowerment and Post Covid-19 Recovery Fund under the Biz-Fund category for Bumiputera Business Associations from the Ministry of International Trade, Industry and Investment.

“On behalf of DCCI, I express my gratitude for these initiatives and funding by the Sarawak government,” he added.