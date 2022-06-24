Dr Rundi: GPS leaders to consult grassroot before deciding on Willie, Jugah applications

KUCHING (June 24): Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) leadership has to consult with its grassroot first before making any decision on the application of Puncak Borneo MP Datuk Willie Mongin and Lubok Antu MP Jugah Muyang.

Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) senior vice president Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom said the consultation was necessary because they want to know the movements of the two MPs in the early days of their political careers.

“We cannot allow things like, ‘I feel a bit hot here, so I have to move somewhere’. No.

“I have been in my party for so many years. This is my fifth term. I don’t think I want to move anywhere. If I stop, I stop here,” he told reporters after launching Mardi’s Agroinvest programme here today.

Willie, who is also Deputy Minister of Plantation Industries and Commodities, applied to join Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) a couple of months ago, while Jugah applied to join Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) three months ago.

Willie on June 20 said when the government changed in 2020, he had not joined any party but was parked under Bersatu.

“This is done so that I can make the numbers to support the government of the day,” he said.

PBB vice-president Datuk Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah in June 22 said the party’s Supreme Council would first consider the views of the three assemblymen in the Puncak Borneo parliamentary constituency before making any decision on Willie’s application.