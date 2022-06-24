Dr Rundi: Mardi’s new fertiliser produced from coal could benefit Sarawak

KUCHING (June 24): Sarawak is looking forward to the application of new findings by the Malaysian Agriculture Research and Development Institute (Mardi) to produce fertiliser, said Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom.

The Modernisation of Agriculture and Regional Development Minister noted that Mardi has developed an innovation of Nitrohumic Acid (NHA), which is a liquid fertiliser formulation and coal-based soil conditioner.

He explained that the kind of coal suitable for the fertiliser can be found in Mukah, adding if the technology is developed seriously it could have a huge impact on Sarawak.

“Over the last few months, we were seeing what we are going to do because the price of fertiliser has increased threefold now and urea for fertiliser in Bintulu is not sufficient.

“The raw material is the issue we have now. So with the new innovation we have, using coal for fertiliser, I really have high hopes that it can supplement the shortcomings that we have today,” he told a press conference after launching Mardi’s Agroinvest programme.

Dr Rundi said the government would try to get the state farmers’ organisation involved.

However, he noted that the actual production of coal-based fertiliser would require at least a year or two.

“We are also trying to see and explore, not only coal, but the biomass that we have … All the wastes that we have can actually be developed into fertiliser.

“With the new innovation from Mardi, we can come up with it, as long as the nitrogen part of it is being maintained and so on,” he said.

Dr Rundi said as fertiliser is critically needed at the moment, his ministry is trying to move as fast as possible to produce it from coal and biomass within the next few years.

On whether a fertiliser factory may be set up in Mukah, he said it is possible.

“They need moist coal, so that means Mukah has got plenty. The one in Kapit is dry. It’s more for power generation.

“For Mukah, that can be used to make fertiliser that has been innovated by Mardi.

“We are thankful to Mardi for giving us the idea rather than us depending on so much in raw materials from Canada, Ukraine, Christmas Island, and so on, which is very expensive,” he said.

Dr Rundi said he hoped Agroinvest Sarawak 2022 will be able to accelerate the transfer of technology from Mardi’s research and development results, and the related information could be disseminated optimally for the benefit of all.

Agroinvest is a business matching platform promoting technologies and innovations developed by Mardi.

It highlights 12 commercial technologies that include food, crops, fertiliser, biotechnology, and machinery cluster technologies.