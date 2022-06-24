Fire destroys place of worship in Tabuan Dusun

KUCHING (June 24): A single-storey premises used for worship at Jalan Kedandi 11, Tabuan Dusun was totally destroyed by a fire around 12.50pm today.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said the area, which measured about 74 square metres, is in the compound of a residential house.

The house was unaffected by the fire.

At the scene were firefighters from the Tabuan Jaya and Batu Lintang fire stations, who managed to fully extinguish the fire by 2.02pm.

According to Bomba, the fire was extinguished using water that was sourced from a fire engine.

No injuries were reported in the incident and the cause of fire is still under investigation by Bomba’s forensics team.