Following claims of unpaid dividends, Sekuau planters to decide on exiting Felcra

SIBU (June 24): Federal Land Consolidation and Rehabilitation Board (Felcra) oil palm programme participants in the Sekuau Resettlement Scheme will meet tomorrow (June 25) to decide on their future with the agency.

This follows Felcra’s failure to respond to their request to settle unpaid dividends, said council village security and development committee (MJKKK) Sekuau chairman councillor Henry Kanyan.

“The 404 participants of the Felcra oil palm programme will meet on June 25 to decide if to allow Felcra to continue its operations in the area or to terminate its services altogether.

“We have already given them (Felcra) seven days to respond to our request but sadly, so far, there is yet to be any response from them.

“We need a majority voice to decide on the next course of action. We had already discussed with all the 24 longhouse chiefs (in the resettlement scheme) and representatives of the 404 participants on this issue,” he told The Borneo Post last night.

Henry opined there is no point to hold further discussions or negotiations with Felcra unless there is a positive outcome.

He explained that in a letter dated June 17, Felcra Bhd’s management in Sekuau had been requested to stop any oil palm plantation operations and to vacate its office.

During a press conference here last week, the participants had called on Felcra to stop its operations in the area and pay the dividends due to them.

According to Henry, the participants had only been paid dividends four times over 25 years.

The land planted with oil palm spans over 900ha.

The group also lodged a police report on Thursday last week.