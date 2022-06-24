Malaysian F&B companies record US$2.31 mln sales at Asean Trade Fair

KUALA LUMPUR (June 24): Malaysian food and beverages (F&B) companies recorded US$2.31 million (RM10.18 million) in total sales during the recent Asean Trade Fair 2022 organised by Asean-Korea Centre, held in conjunction with Seoul Food and Hotel 2022 in Seoul, South Korea.

Coordinated by the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (Matrade), five Malaysian companies, namely Abrand Food Manufacturing Sdn Bhd, Basefood Sdn Bhd, Ganda Kota Sdn Bhd, Jad Solutions Sdn Bhd and Malex Paper Products Sdn Bhd had participated in the event, held from June 7-10, 2022.

“A wide variety of Malaysian products were promoted at the event, including prebiotic health drink, vegan products, low or zero-calorie sweetener, coconut chunks, vegan meat from jackfruit and paper cups and containers,” Matrade said in a statement today.

Matrade Seoul trade commissioner Norharliza Mohd Yunos said the event was an excellent platform for Malaysian F&B companies to penetrate the market, leveraging the attendance of high-profile and quality Korean F&B market players looking for new business opportunities.

“Our participation in the event shows Matrade’s continued commitment to highlighting the strengths and capabilities of the Malaysian F&B sector, offering opportunities for capable and export-ready small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to expand their brands’ presence and establish business partnerships in South Korea,” she said.

Meanwhile, Matrade said that through the event, nine Korean buyers have been successfully recruited thus far to meet with potential partners in the International Sourcing Programme in conjunction with the Malaysia International Halal Showcase (Mihas 2022), to be held from Sept 7-10, 2022 in Kuala Lumpur. — Bernama