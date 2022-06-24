Ministry to clamp down on hoarding in Limbang with operation

LAWAS (June 24): The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) Limbang will launch an anti-hoarding operation to ensure all traders, wholesalers, and suppliers in the division do not hoard goods, in particular controlled goods.

KPDNHEP Limbang head Pulnama Tarah said the ministry would carry out thorough inspections of the relevant premises.

“Stern action will be taken under the Control of Supply Act 1961 if anyone is found to be hoarding controlled goods,” he told reporters at the Malaysian Family Sales programme in Limbang today.

He called on consumers to be the eyes and ears of the authorities by providing information on traders, suppliers, or wholesalers known to be hoarding controlled goods.

“KPDNHEP will continue to carry out inspections to ensure that controlled items are sufficient for local demand, which include cooking oil, flour, eggs, and chicken,” Pulnama said.

On the Malaysian Family Sales programme, Pulnama said many had benefited, especially families from the low-income group.

He said the programme had received a good response from the public as it offers discounts of up to 50 per cent.