Ops Tapis Khas nabs 391 in Sarawak for drug crimes

KUCHING (June 24): Police arrested 391 suspects — 22 of whom are women — statewide for drug-related crimes during ‘Ops Tapis Khas’ from June 21-23.

Sarawak police commissioner Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri said the highest number of cases involved the consumption of dangerous drugs.

“All of the 278 suspects tested positive for various types of drugs,” Mohd Azman told a press conference today.

He said some suspects are being investigated for more than one drug-related offence.

Seven suspected drug traffickers are being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, while seven drug pushers are being investigated under Section 3(1) Dangerous Drugs (Special Preventive Measures) Act 1985.

The remaining suspects were arrested for drug possession and other drug-related offences.

Mohd Azman added the arrests were made at 30 suspected drug dens, 12 housing areas, two private plantations, and other various premises.

Police seized dangerous drugs worth over RM122,000 from the suspects comprising syabu (337.21 grammes), cannabis (13 grammes), ketamine (3.9 grammes), packet juice laced with ketamine or methamphetamine (1,611 grammes), ecstasy pills (500 capsules), and Erimin 5 pills (315 grammes).

Most of the drug seizures were made in Sibu (RM91,048), followed by Kuching (RM8,490) and Kapit (RM5,955).

“Police have also seized various vehicles from the suspects totalling to RM23,800,” he said.

Mohd Azman said police have opened 325 investigation papers against all the 391 suspects aged between 16 and 64.

As of today, 116 cases from the operation have been charged in court.

The two-day statewide operation was carried out by the Sarawak Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID) together with the National Anti-Drugs Agency.

Between Jan 1 and June 23, the Sarawak NCID arrested 4,410 suspects and seized over RM8.75 million worth of drugs and more than RM1.57 million worth of property.