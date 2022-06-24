Over 140 Sarawakian Haj pilgrims depart for Saudi Arabia

KUCHING (June 24): Over 140 Haj pilgrims began their journey to Mecca on Malaysia Airlines flight KT32Q at 10.55pm yesterday from Kuching International Airport (KIA).

They are expected to arrive at 6.55am Saudi Arabia time (11.55am Malaysian time).

The oldest in the group is 64, while the youngest is 15.

In his speech, Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg prayed that all the Sarawakian pilgrims would remain calm and collected, as well as return home with Haj mabrur (accepted pilgrimage).

“Previously, people weren’t able to perform the pilgrimage to the Holy Land due to the restrictions imposed by the pandemic.

“To be given the opportunity to perform the pilgrimage is of the highest regard, as not everyone who has the intention to go are given the chance to do so,” he said.

Abang Johari also advised the Haj pilgrims to take care of their health and abide by standard operating procedures to avoid being exposed to Covid-19 or other infectious diseases.

“Pilgrims are also advised to not expose themselves to the hot weather for a prolonged period because at this time, it is the season of summer in Saudi Arabia where temperatures can reach up to 50 degrees Celsius,” he said.

He added that 344 Sarawakians have been chosen to perform the Haj pilgrimage this year.

Earlier, Tabung Haji chief human capital officer Rina Sarif pointed out Malaysian pilgrims are now able to take the ‘Makkah Route’ at Kuala Lumpur International Airport where they clear Saudi Arabia’s immigration checks locally.

This means upon their arrival in Saudi Arabia, they will able to go directly to their respective hotels.

“Thank God for the Haj pilgrimage for this year, everything has been running smoothly as of now, although the journey for Haj this year is different due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Hopefully everything will continue to go according to plan, Insya-Allah,” she said.

A total of 202 Sarawakian Haj pilgrims will begin their journey today.

This year, 48 Malaysia Airlines and Saudi Airlines flights are expected to bring 14,306 Malaysian pilgrims to the Holy Land to fulfil the fifth pillar of Islam.