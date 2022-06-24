Sabah facing another Covid-19 wave?

KOTA KINABALU (June 24): Sabah is possibly facing another Covid-19 wave from an unknown variant.

The number of Covid-19 cases in the state surged again on Friday with 170 new infections.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun in a statement said the upward trend is expected to continue.

“There is a possibility that this is another wave of Covid-19 infection stemming from a new, unknown variant.

“For now it is just an assumption until further investigation and research is done by the Ministry of Health.

“However, social activities without SOP compliance have the potential to trigger higher numbers,” he said.

Masidi added a total of 164 out of the 170 cases reported on Friday are in Category 1 and 2, three in Category 3, two in Category 4 and one patient in Category 5.