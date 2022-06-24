Sarawak eyes completion of 7,000 telecommunication towers in state by 2023

TATAU (June 24): The Sarawak government is targeting 7,000 telecommunication towers to be completed throughout the state by 2023.

In announcing this, Minister in Sarawak Premier’s Department Datuk John Sikie Tayai said the telecommunication tower project kicked off in 2018 and had since been carried out in stages covering all areas throughout Sarawak, focusing on villages and longhouses.

He said the state government was eyeing to complete 1,403 towers by the end of this year, and 2,466 towers next year.

“This is a part of the government’s effort towards ensuring that all areas in Sarawak would have fast and comprehensive telecommunication network, especially Internet services,” he spoke at the official opening of a road and a ‘Ngiling Bidai’ event at Rumah Jampi Iran, Nanga Bulu along Jalan Sangan-Merit near here on Thursday.

Sikie also said the applications to upgrade the roads to Muput, Penyarai and another road from Nanga Jenga to Ulu Anap and Pelagus had been submitted to the government.

“It is a priority of the Sarawak government to ensure that every resident could enjoy good, modern road facilities and also to improve the socio-economic status of the rural areas,” he added.

At the event, the minister announced a Minor Rural Project (MRP) fund of RM20,000 to the village security and development committee (JKKK) of Rumah Jampi, and RM5,000 to the women’s bureau of the longhouse.

Tatau District Officer Jabang Juntan and Tatau District police chief DSP Jame Reis were among those present.