3,047 women, 1,272 men graduate from UMS



KOTA KINABALU (June 25): University Malaysia Sabah (UMS) began the three-day convocation ceremony for 4,319 graduates for the year 2021 from Saturday.

Two hundred and four are First Class Degree recipients and 99 graduates are from China, Brunei, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Timor Leste, Pakistan, South Korea, Iran, Zanzibar, Vanuatu, Saudi Arabia and India.

Meanwhile, nine students with disabilities (OKU) and two posthumous recipients also received degrees.

The convocation saw a total of 77 Doctor of Philosophy graduates, 357 master’s graduates, 3,664 undergraduate graduates, 87 post-diploma graduates and 134 diploma graduates receiving scrolls with 1,272 males and 3,047 females.

The Head of State, Yang di-Pertua Negeri Sabah, Tun Dr Juhar Mahiruddin, presented degrees to 461 graduates at the first session at the UMS Chancellor’s Hall.

Juhar who is also the Chancellor of UMS, also presented the Pelajaran Diraja Award (Bumiputera and Non-Bumiputera), Chancellor’s Gold Medal, Vice Chancellor’s Gold Medal, Alumni Gold Medal, Zainal Abidin Bador Prize, Tun Zaki Prize (Local and International) and HiUMS Student Excellence and Devotion Award to outstanding graduates.

In the second session in the afternoon, 987 graduates received their degrees from UMS Pro-Chancellor Tan Sri Azman Hashim.

Azman, who is also the honorary advisor of Ambank Group, is also scheduled to complete the presentation of the degrees on Sunday to 732 graduates in the morning and 596 graduates in the afternoon.

The presentation of the degrees on the final day on Monday will be completed by the Vice Chancellor, Professor Datuk ChM. Ts. Dr Taufiq Yap Yun Hin involving a total of 896 graduates in the morning and 647 graduates in the evening.

The first group of 27 graduates from the Faculty of Islamic Studies (FIS) will also be receiving a Bachelor’s Degree in Islamic Studies.