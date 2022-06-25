Abg Jo: ‘One sour gas treatment plant in Bintulu needs 600 chemical engineers. Where to find them?’

KUCHING (June 25): Sarawak will need at least 600 chemical engineers once the sour gas treatment plant in Bintulu’s Petrochemical Industrial Park begins operations, said Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

“Three days ago, I witnessed the collaboration between a Thai company and Petronas to develop sour gas. They said they will need 600 chemical engineers for one plant.

“Where to find this 600 engineers? That is only for one plant — but we will have two, as Shell also wants to build one. If there are two plants, we need about 1,200,” he said in his speech prior to officiating the Sarawak Education Expo at Yayasan Sarawak today.

Abang Johari pointed out with so many foreign investments coming into the state, Sarawak needs the local talents who have the necessary skills and knowledge.

“That is why the state government is going to issue five-year working visas to foreign experts so they can stay and train Sarawakians, so Sarawakians can learn from them.

“When their five years are up and they return to their own countries, our locals already have the skills and knowledge. That’s where the transfer of technology and knowledge happens, and our own people will take over the job,” he said.

Later when asked by reporters on the development of sour gas, Abang Johari explained that it involves the separation of natural gas elements.

“The impurities are removed from the gas. Usually carbon dioxide, which can then stored into the ground. That is why we have carbon storage, so that we can use other gases including sulphur for other derivatives,” he said.

Also present were Sarawak State Secretary Datuk Amar Jaul Samion (who participated virtually), Deputy State Secretary (Economic Planning and Development) and Yayasan Sarawak deputy chairman Dato Sri Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki, Deputy State Secretary (Operation) Datu Dr Sabariah Putit, State Education Department director Datu Dr Azhar Ahmad, and Yayasan Sarawak director Mersal Abang Rosli.