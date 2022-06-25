Bersih urges Johor Sultan to respect right to hold peaceful protests

KUCHING (June 25): The Coalition for Clean and Fair Elections (Bersih) disagrees with the Sultan of Johor’s recent remark which termed rallies as ‘black marks’ and ‘riots’ in Malaysia’s history.

In a statement today, Bersih said peaceful assembly is a fundamental right of all citizens guaranteed under Article 10 of the Federal Constitution, along with the right to freedom of speech, expression and to form associations.

“The freedom to protest without violence is enshrined in our supreme law because protests have played an integral part in our nation’s history to shape our destiny and bring pressure to bear on unjust laws and corrupt authorities,” said the coalition.

It pointed out that protests are legitimate means of political expression and are formative to Malaysia’s history.

Asserting that Malaysia was born out of a protest movement, the coalition added that Dato Onn Jaafar rallied the masses to object against the Malayan Union, which was unilaterally imposed by the British after the World War II, paving the way to the formation of the Federation of Malaya, and the formation of Malaysia in 1963.

“Dato Onn and Umno were not the only ones to use protest as a legitimate means of collective action. The multi-racial Putera–AMCJA coalition through leaders like Ishak Haji Muhammad, Tan Cheng Lock, K.Ganapathy and Dr Burhanuddin Helmy launched a countrywide protest (hartal) in 1947 to advocate for the People’s Constitution.

“Throughout the passage of time, from Demonstrasi Baling to Reformasi, the people have resorted to protest to express their solidarity and grievances. Most recently, the Malaysian Bar protested for the fourth time in their Walk for Judicial Independence,” said Bersih.

The coalition said it has carried on this spirit since 2006 to highlight electoral malpractices and shortcomings.

Through such protests, Bersih put a spotlight on these failings and awoken the people to demand for better elections from the Election Commission (EC).

The introduction of the indelible ink and subsequent improvements to the conduct of elections and the expansion of voting access to voters would not have come about if not for the pressure placed on the EC, said Bersih.

The coalition said it had from the very beginning committed itself to organising peaceful protests and if there had been disorderly conducts, chaos or even damage to properties, it had usually been caused by aggressive actions by the police who, instead of facilitating the peaceful protestors, attacked protestors with tear gas, water cannons and brute force.

“We have proven beyond doubt that we could organise large-scale peaceful protests, where apart from blocking several roads and places, the police left us alone.

“Your Majesty, history proves that civil disobedience has always been part and parcel of our DNA. Bersih invites Your Majesty to join us in not only respecting but celebrating the people’s fundamental rights to freedom of speech, expression, form associations and hold peaceful protests,” Bersih added.

As a nation practising parliamentary democracy and constitutional monarchy, Bersih said Malaysia ought to welcome and recognise any expression and participation by the people for the common good of the country.

“Without protests, there would have been no Malaysia,” said Bersih.