Bintulu MP moots chicken feed rebates for poultry farmers

SIBU (June 25): Bintulu MP Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing hopes the government will consider a proposal to allow chicken farmers claim refunds and subsidies from the relevant departments based on the purchase documents from chicken feed suppliers.

He believed this measure could help cushion farmers’ rising operating cost.

“We must know that raising chickens to grow into marketable broilers is costly. Various government departments should discuss how to maximise the benefits of the subsidy mechanism and use resources effectively while benefiting the people.

“After all, the main cause of the shortage of chickens and eggs is due to high and volatile prices of chicken feed prices.

“How can farmers sustain until their poultry is grown and ready for sale, when they can only apply for subsidies at the end of the supply chain?

“Within half a year, more than 40 large, medium and small farms in the country had closed due to losses,” said the Dudong assemblyman in a press statement Friday night.

The absence of subsidies to poultry farmers shows the government’s neglect of the food production chain in the country, he added.

“The government is seen not to have a comprehensive understanding of the entire food production chain system to solve the problem of shortage of chicken and egg supply,”

Tiong, who is Prime Minister’s special envoy to the People’s Republic of China, said leaders around the world need to hold a summit to discuss the problem of inflation.

Many things that have happened in recent times have affected the lives of the people.

“The consumer price index (CPI) in the first five months of the year rose by 2.4 per cent, and the inflation rate in May jumped to 2.8 per cent. We can see on social media that people are complaining about the rising cost of living, the burden of spending is increasing and this is putting pressure on them.

“I understand that this is a global problem. All countries around the world are facing the problem of inflation. After the outbreak of Covid-19, the people’s income has decreased and the unemployment rate increased. If this trend is not overcome, the consequences are definitely worrisome!

“Therefore, I call on leaders from around the world to immediately convene a summit to discuss this issue,” Tiong said.