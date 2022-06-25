Cops nab suspect for selling imitation firearms in Kuching mall

KUCHING (June 25): Police have arrested a man suspected of selling imitation firearms at a pop-up stall in a mall at Jalan Song here yesterday (June 24).

Kuching police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah said the man was arrested around 4.20pm after being suspected of committing an offence under Section 36 (1) of the Firearms Act 1960 for possessing imitation firearms.

Other than the imitation firearms, the police also confiscated an assortment of 101 ammunition packages.

“Police personnel who inspected the stall in the mall uncovered eleven various imitation firearms displayed and 101 sorts of ammunition packages,” said Ahsmon in a statement today.

If convicted, the man can face a jail sentence of up to one year or a maximum RM5,000 fine, or both.