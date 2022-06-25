Deputy minister assures top students of assistance from S’wak govt

LAWAS (June 25): The Sarawak government will provide facilities and assistance to top students in the state to pursue their tertiary education whether locally or internationally, said Deputy Minister of Modernisation of Agriculture and Regional Development Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Ismail.

As such, he called on parents not to be hesitant but instead encourage their children to pursue education.

“Assistance will be provided by the government, either through scholarships, subsidies as well as other assistance.

“Parents and teacher need to educate their children well, encourage them to read, while the government provide all these facilities for their future, so that one day they can work together with the state government to make Sarawak a high income country by 2030,” he said when launching Sarawak Education Expo 2022 at the division level in Limbang today.

The Bukit Kota assemblyman also pointed out that the state government through Sarawak Foundation had established its own higher learning and skills training institutions.

He explained that this provides opportunities for students to pursue their education locally, either in academic or skills training.

He assured that those who are able to pursue their education would also be getting sponsorship from the Sarawak Foundation if they meet the criteria.

“This means that financial is not the main issue (in pursuing education),” he said.

At the function, Dr Abdul Rahman handed over vouchers for school uniforms worth RM180,000 to the Limbang Education office.

He also handed over prizes to 36 students who excelled in last year’s Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM).