IDECS 2022 platform for Betapuru to showcase UHD digital contents

KUCHING (June 25): Betapuru Digital Sdn Bhd (Betapuru) showcased its ‘hyper realistic’ Ultra High-Definition (UHD) 3D animation and VR digital products and services during the just-concluded International Digital Economy Conference Sarawak (IDECS) 2022.

The company exhibited its immersive virtual reality (VR) experiences that featured ‘Dinosaur-Borneo Lost World VR’, ‘Bebuling Airport VR’ and ‘Batang Igan Bridge VR’.

Through this VR showcase, the audience was able to experience immersive 360 surroundings that came with ultra-vibrant colours and ‘uber-realistic’ sounds, it said.

It added that both the Bebuling Airport and Batang Igan VRs were previously used as the gimmick for the groundbreaking launches of these development projects by the Premier of Sarawak.

“Utilising latest HD technology, the studio has created the environment that places the users inside a three-dimensional 360 immersive virtual surrounding that simulates real-life experiences, which can be useful for training and safety purposes – much like the VR simulation of the cockpit for pilot-training, as well as VR simulation for work in hazardous and confined spaces, the VR showroom for real-estate properties and many more real-life scenarios,” it said in a statement.

Betapuru also demonstrated to a live audience the use of high-precision motion capture (mocap) suite, a technology commonly used in Hollywood green screen to capture and record data of complex body motions and movements, and export it real-time to live 3D animation avatars.

The visitors to the Betapuru booth were able to interact live with their own 3D avatars, with live movements and body motions, including facial interactions, captured on screen.

“We are in the midst of producing our first and very own short movie production entitled ‘Borneo Lost World’, which is expected to be premiered by the end of this year through alternative media.

“This movie features the adventures of a young T-Rex dinosaur that explores the lost world of Borneo, which shows the flora and fauna mainly found in Sarawak such as the orangutans, the Mulu Caves and many more,” said Betapuru.

Those interested to know more about the company can contact its representatives Lee Kah Chuong on 013-822 1010, or Shawn Mckenzie on 017-809 7010.

Betapuru previously won two awards at the I-Clone International Animation Contest 2021 – one for the ‘Movie Remake Category’ and the other for ‘Music Video Remake Category’.