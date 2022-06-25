Man held after running amok with machete

KOTA KINABALU (June 25): Police arrested a man, believed to be mentally unsound, after he went amok with a machete at a residential area in Kepayan, here on Friday.

The suspect, in his late 30s’ and clad only in short pants, also broke a taxi’s window parked near the area.

Police were notified of the 3.30pm incident and rushed to the location.

It took several minutes for police to calm the suspect down before he was detained.

A video clip of the incident went viral in social media showing police confronting the suspect as he sat on a bench at a park while holding the machete.

No one was injured in the incident which is still under police investigation.

Meanwhile, police nabbed three people for driving under the influence of alcohol at a roadblock in Penampang on Friday.

Penampang police chief Deputy Superintendent Mohd Haris Ibrahim said 55 vehicles were stopped by traffic police for inspection in the Ops Mabuk operation that was held along Jalan Kota Kinabalu/Penampang.

“Three people had their breath tested on the Evidential Breath Analyzer (EBA II) and their results came back positive of alcohol.

“The three motorists were detained and will be charged under Section 45A (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987,” he said yesterday.

Mohd Hari said the operation also saw police issue 13 traffic summonses for various traffic offenses.

Among the offenses committed were driving without a driver licence, not wearing seat-belt, and driving with expired driver licence.

Mohd Hari said similar roadblock will be carried out from time to time to ensure the public abide by traffic laws and regulations.