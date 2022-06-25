Masjid Darul Naim a new landmark at Kampung Lintang in Kuching

KUCHING (June 25): The just-completed Masjid Darul Naim in Kampung Lintang signifies the growing population in the predominantly-Muslim area.

The RM9-million mosque is also set to become a significant landmark of the village at Jalan Astana here.

Works commenced on Dec 14, 2018, and it was only operational on April 11, 2021 as construction was disrupted due to lockdown constraints during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

For the record, the village’s first surau was built in 1939.

Funding for the new mosque derived from the state government’s allocation and also donation from the public.

Spanning 1,780 meter square in area, Masjid Darul Naim is able to accommodate about 1,500 worshippers at one time. Among its facilities are a meeting room, a venue for solemnisation events and receptions, funeral management amenities, as well as a classroom equipped with a computer lab, a digital library and WiFi coverage.

Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg officiated at the opening ceremony after the Friday mass prayer.

Also present was Deputy Minister in Sarawak Premier’s Department (Law, Malaysia Agreement 1963 and State-Federal Relations) Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali.