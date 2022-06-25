MMA wants independent, transparent probe into death of teacher due to alleged medical negligence

KUCHING (June 25): The Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) calls for an independent and transparent investigation into the death of a 43-year-old teacher due to alleged medical negligence.

Referring to a CodeBlue news report on June 22, MMA president Dr Koh Kar Chai said the first responders allegedly did not attempt to resuscitate the victim who collapsed in his car in Ipoh, Perak in April.

Based on the report, Dr Koh said the incident raised concerns as to whether the proper procedure to manage the case was followed.

“MMA views this incident with deep concern and calls for an independent and transparent investigation to be carried out to determine if textbook first responder care was given by the paramedics in this case.

“We also hope that while investigations are carried out, no action will be taken against whistleblowers,” he said in a statement.

The news report by CodeBlue states that a doctor from Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital had accused the Ipoh General Hospital’s ambulance service of allowing his brother to die from a heart attack by failing to perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) or use an automated external defibrilator (AED) to resuscitate the victim.