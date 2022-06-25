Nanta: PBB top leadership will meet, discuss Willie Mongin’s party application

KUCHING: Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu’s (PBB) top leadership will call for a meeting to discuss Datuk Willie Mongin’s application to join the party, said its secretary-general Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

He said presently, the party’s top leadership has not held any meeting to analyse the Puncak Borneo MP’s application.

“This (Willie’s application) cannot be decided by one person only, because it needs to be refined and taken into consideration the views of every top leaders who are supposed to make the decision,” he told reporter during an official visit to the subsidised cooking oil repacking factory at Mile 9 1/2, Penrissen Road here today.

As for when the meeting will be held, Nanta said he had not received the date for that yet.

However, he said he was more aware of Willie’s application than Jugah Muyang’s application to join Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS).

“I have read in the media that they, especially Datuk Willie Mongin, have applied to join us.

“For Jugah, I have not seen whether he applied or not — but in the media, he is applying. As for Willie, it’s clear he said he had applied,” Nanta said.

Willie, who is also Deputy Minister of Plantation Industries and Commodities, recently confirmed he had applied to join PBB.

He said his application was made a couple of months ago.

Lubok Antu’s independent MP Jugah on the other hand had applied to join Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS).

He told The Borneo Post that he submitted his membership application three months ago and as such has no wish to join Parti Bangsa Malaysia.