Power disruption in Samariang, Santubong due to faulty substation equipment, underground cable

KUCHING (June 25): Parts of Samariang and Santubong here experienced electricity supply disruption earlier today due to faulty equipment at the Samariang 33kV substation and an underground cable fault.

In a statement, Sarawak Energy (SEB) said its technical team was able to restore supply to most areas by 11am, with the remaining areas progressively restored via mobile gensets and alternative supply circuits from nearby substations.

Due to the extensive repair works required at the Samariang 33kV substation, the state-owned utility company said supply to the remaining affected areas was expected to be restored by tonight.

“We apologise for the inconvenience caused and are working towards restoring supply to as many affected customers as possible as we continue repair works of the Samariang substation and progress fault location work on the underground cable,” said SEB’s Regional Manager for Western Region, Choo Min Chong, adding that the cause of the faults were being investigated.

SEB added that its customers can stay updated of the situation via the ‘SEB cares’ mobile application available in Apple’s App Store and Google Play, or call 1-300-88-3111, or follow the company on Twitter at @1SarawakEnergy or on Facebook at Sarawak Energy Berhad.