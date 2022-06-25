Premier: Outcome of algae biofuel research maybe known in six months

KUCHING (June 25): Research on algae for biofuel production is still ongoing, with the outcome to be known in possibly six months, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

“We are still researching the production of fuel using renewable sources, one of them being algae. We want to see whether fuel produced from this renewable source can be commercialised or not.

“Maybe in six months we can see the outcome of the research,” he told reporters after officiating the Sarawak Education Expo at Yayasan Sarawak today.

Abang Johari said the economic viability of algae production and cultivation as well as the volume of algae required to produce fuel had to be looked into.

“If the price is reasonable and commercially viable, we will commercialise the production. Then we can produce biofuel, which can be used as aviation fuel for planes,” he added.

As for the type of algae, he said it was also still under research.

Abang Johari pointed out this was why Sarawak needed a lot of scientists and those with science expertise.

“This means our workforce must be specialised and trained in science, especially in this time of climate change where we need a lot of people who know biology and chemistry.

“Let’s not have too many studying social sciences — we have a lot of graduates in Human Resources. What we need is for our children to be given training based on science so it can add value to the resources which are abundant in Sarawak,” he said.

He said the future of Sarawak was bright, as many as sectors were based on digitalisation now, including performing arts and tourism.

“All our sectors have some sort of digitalisation in the four years (since I launched digital economy). I congratulate Sarawakians for being able to adapt to new ways of doing things,” he said.

Earlier in his speech, Abang Johari said students today must look at education opportunities based on current developments.

“The Sarawak government is investing huge sums of money into education as the future of the state depends on the students today. If they are mediocre, Sarawak will be mediocre. If they are good, Sarawak will be good.

“We have the resources. We want scientists who can add value to our resources. This expo provides all the information about our latest development policies, so that students will be well-guided in making their choices,” he said.