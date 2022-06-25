Sabah records 192 new Covid-19 cases

KOTA KINABALU (June 25): Sabah’s Covid-19 cases increased to 192 cases today, said state Covid-19 spokesperson Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun.

The number of cases has been increasing steadily for the past five days, from 76 cases to today’s 192.

He said the high daily infection rate in Sabah was heavily influenced by the increasing number of infections in densely-populated areas such as Kota Kinabalu, Penampang and Sandakan.

“Today in Kota Kinabalu, the number of cases increased to 63 while Penampang recorded a twofold increase from 29 to 59 cases,” he pointed out.

He said overall, there were more districts recording a decrease in infections than those with an increase, noting 12 districts recorded a decline in cases while eight districts recorded an increase.

“Twelve districts did not record any new cases and only four districts recorded double-digit infections while another 11 districts recorded single-digit cases,” Masidi said.

Of the 192 cases today, 186 were in Category 1 and 2, two in Category 3, three in Category 4 and one in Category 5.